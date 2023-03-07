YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 06:08 PM PST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 06:08 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
POTENTIAL FLOODING THIS WEEKEND!
Rain with a higher snow level will cause additional runoff this weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 3/7/2023.
