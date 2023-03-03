YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Mar 3, 2023 / 05:27 PM PST
Updated: Mar 3, 2023 / 05:27 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Increasing clouds followed by more rain for the Valley and snow for the mountains. A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 3/3/2023.
