YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Mar 2, 2023 / 05:23 PM PST
Updated: Mar 2, 2023 / 05:23 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
One more freeze warning for Friday morning. Increasing clouds this weekend and showers returning as well as low elevation snow again.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 3/2/2023.
One more freeze warning for Friday morning. Increasing clouds this weekend and showers returning as well as low elevation snow again. This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 3/2/2023.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the most listened-to artists in the Spanish-speaking community is making a stop in Fresno to perform during the Summer of 2023. Pepe Aguilar will perform on 22 dates across the country presenting his solo performance …
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal accident has a Fresno area temporarily closed, according to the Fresno Police Department. The area of Golden State and San Benito, near Highway 99 is closed Thursday afternoon as Fresno Police work on an investigation, …
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
It’s easy to grab the first pair of wool slippers you see, but there are several kinds of wool and other things to consider.
A heated mattress pad warms you from below, so you can stay cozy with fewer layers on top of you.
The benefits of washing your face are clear. The right cleanser for you depends on your skin type and budget.