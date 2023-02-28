YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Feb 28, 2023 / 05:52 PM PST
Updated: Feb 28, 2023 / 05:52 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Valley rain and mountain snow coming to an end overnight. Then the cold air moves in. A freeze warning is in effect for Thursday morning in the Central Valley.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 2/28/2023.
