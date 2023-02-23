YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Feb 23, 2023 / 05:34 PM PST
Updated: Feb 23, 2023 / 05:34 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Heavy rain moving into the Valley Friday. More snow in the mountains, where the blizzard warning continues.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 2/23/2023.
