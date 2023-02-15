YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Feb 15, 2023 / 05:22 PM PST
Updated: Feb 15, 2023 / 05:23 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
One more freeze warning. Then, increasing clouds for Thursday and getting warmer at the same time.
Next chance of showers will arrive next Wednesday.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 2/15/2023.
We’ll update this page regularly with the hottest deals as Presidents Day weekend approaches, so be sure to check back in often so you don’t miss out.
Professional stylist Oscar J. Molinar joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for skin care and beauty essentials.
Blazers are trending outerwear you can wear casually to brunch with your friends or for a night out at a club.