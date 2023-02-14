YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Feb 14, 2023 / 05:29 PM PST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 / 05:29 PM PST
Winds die down tonight, then the cold air moves in.
Freeze warning in effect for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
