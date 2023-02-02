YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:26 PM PST
Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:26 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Clouds continue tonight, but no real chance of rain.
Showers will return Sunday with snow in the Sierra. A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 2/2/2023.
Distressed jeans have become a wardrobe staple for those curating a relaxed but chic aesthetic.
Huk (pronounced “hook”) fishing gear is committed to providing durable, comfortable, high-quality fishing apparel for men and women who love to fish.
The argan oil used for beauty is different from the one used for cooking, so be sure you know whether you’re buying cosmetic or culinary argan oil.