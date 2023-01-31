YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jan 31, 2023 / 06:22 PM PST
Updated: Jan 31, 2023 / 06:22 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
One more cold morning. The freeze warning expires Wednesday morning at 9AM.
Our next chance of showers will arrive this weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 1/31/2023.
