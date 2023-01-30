YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 05:21 PM PST
Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 05:21 PM PST
Freeze warning tonight through Wednesday morning.
Increasing clouds Thursday, but our next real rain won’t arrive until Sunday.
