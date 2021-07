FRESNO, California (KGPE) - The State of California is distributing COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout the state. This week, two were set up in Fresno's Arbor Faire and Broadway Faire shopping center parking lots.

"Probably wondering why--you know, we're into vaccination now. Let's just remember, this pandemic is not over, people are still getting infected with COVID-19, especially those who haven't been vaccinated," said Leticia Berber, a Health Educator for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.