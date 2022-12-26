YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Dec 26, 2022 / 05:56 PM PST
Updated: Dec 26, 2022 / 05:56 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Heavy rain for the Valley begins late Monday night. There will be an occasional break from the rain, but heavy showers will return New Year’s Eve.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/26/2022.
