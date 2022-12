A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.

Although Thursday had a bit of clearing, the Valley was still well below normal.

Fog likely returns after midnight with partial clearing Friday afternoon. Same for Saturday and Christmas Day.

Next week the rain will arrive and it looks like we’ll get another soaking. Up to 2″ of rain will be possible Monday night through Thursday.

This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/22/2022