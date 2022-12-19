YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Dec 19, 2022 / 05:53 PM PST
Updated: Dec 19, 2022 / 05:53 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Areas of fog each morning through Christmas and beyond. But some clearing each afternoon will mean that our afternoon high temperatures will be on a warming trend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/19/2022.
