YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Dec 6, 2022 / 05:24 PM PST
Updated: Dec 6, 2022 / 05:25 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Isolated thunderstorms will come to an end tonight. Clearing skies will open the door to morning fog. This weekend, another BIG rainmaker is on the way.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/6/2022.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now