FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT! RAIN SHORTLY BEHIND!

Temperatures will be quite cold Wednesday morning. On Thursday, the rain arrives, heavy at times. There is also a Winter Storm Warning issued above 6000 feet beginning early Thursday morning. Multiple feet of new snow is expected at higher elevations.

This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 11/29/2022.