YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Nov 21, 2022 / 05:26 PM PST
Updated: Nov 21, 2022 / 05:26 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Another freeze warning for the Valley Tuesday.
Getting warmer each day through Thanksgiving.
Next week, a change as showers return to the Valley!
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 11/21/2022.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now