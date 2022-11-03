YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Nov 3, 2022 / 05:27 PM PDT
Updated: Nov 3, 2022 / 05:27 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
A short break from the rain gives the colder temperatures a chance Friday morning.
Rain returns Sunday, as does standard time. Don’t forget to change those clocks!
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 11/03/2022.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now