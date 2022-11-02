YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Nov 2, 2022 / 05:31 PM PDT
Updated: Nov 2, 2022 / 05:31 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
The showers will come to an end late Wednesday and we’ll stay dry until the rain returns on Sunday.
And don’t forget to FALL BACK this Sunday as standard time returns.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 11/2/2022.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now