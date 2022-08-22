YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Aug 22, 2022 / 05:21 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 22, 2022 / 05:21 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Temperatures remain in triple digits this week… BUT this weekend and early next week, we will dip back into the 90s (for a couple days at least)
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 8/22/2022.
