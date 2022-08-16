YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Aug 16, 2022 / 05:51 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 16, 2022 / 05:51 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
EXTREME HEAT continues for the Valley!
We have an excessive heat warning followed by a heat advisory that continues until the end of the week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 8/16/2022.
