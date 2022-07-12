YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jul 12, 2022 / 05:53 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 12, 2022 / 05:53 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Triple digits remain for the Valley floor. The wind is also taking smoke from the Washburn Fire and moving it AWAY from us, so air quality is not suffering yet.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 7/12/2022.
