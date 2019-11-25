KSEE 24 News Special Edition Weather

YourCentralValley.com
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief Meteorologist
Wind comes on Monday. Tuesday, the clouds arrive. Rain is set for Wednesday.
Travel may be dodgy for the holiday. Please be careful.
This is the forecast from A.J. Fox that originally aired on KSEE 24 News Special Edition on 11/24/19.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be
On Your Side.
Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com