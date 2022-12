A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.

Another round of showers will move through the Valley tonight. The winter storm warning continues for the Sierra Nevada until Monday 4AM.

Skies will be clearing for most of Monday, opening the door for early morning fog later in the week.

Another round of sprinkles will return to the Valley next weekend.

This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News after Sunday Night Football on 12/11/2022.