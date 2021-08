FRESNO, California (KGPE) - The book called “Henry the Brave Little Tractor” was written by Central Valley native Morris Garcia who passed away in December. His son, Kevin Garcia, wanted to continue the legacy of his father and believes donating the books to law enforcement is the perfect way to do just that.

“I was on the internet somehow and just floated across this Reading Posse program and said that would be awesome, that’s unbelievable to have the deputies be driving around and when they make contact with some kids to give them one of these books and help them read and everything else and he would have loved that,” said Kevin Garcia.