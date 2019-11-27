KSEE 24 News at 6:00 PM Weather

KSEE Weather

A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.

KSEE 24 Chief Meteorologist

Posted: / Updated:

RAIN! The first real rain of the season!

The record rainfall for Fresno on Wednesday is 0.38 inches. There could be anywhere from 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch of rain. If it’s on the high side of that range, we will break a record.

