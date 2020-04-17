KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM Weather

The weekend is here! And so are potential thunderstorms!
Fresno will stay below normal through the weekend and into next week, but by midweek, the low 80s return.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/16/2020.
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief MeteorologistPosted: / Updated:
The weekend is here! And so are potential thunderstorms!
Fresno will stay below normal through the weekend and into next week, but by midweek, the low 80s return.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/16/2020.