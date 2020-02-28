KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM Weather

Record breaking temperatures despite the clouds Friday.
Much cooler this weekend with clouds and breezes.
Next week, the warm up returns with plenty of sunshine.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM on 2/27/2020.
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief MeteorologistPosted: / Updated:
Record breaking temperatures despite the clouds Friday.
Much cooler this weekend with clouds and breezes.
Next week, the warm up returns with plenty of sunshine.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM on 2/27/2020.