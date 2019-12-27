Areas of fog possible for the weekend. Next week (into New Year’s Eve) we’ll flip-flop between partly and mostly cloudy skies.
KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM Weather
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief MeteorologistPosted: / Updated:
Areas of fog possible for the weekend. Next week (into New Year’s Eve) we’ll flip-flop between partly and mostly cloudy skies.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be
On Your Side.