KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM Weather

YourCentralValley.com
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief Meteorologist
Clouds are moving in. More rain is expected in the Valley for Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will have more morning fog.
The rain returns again this weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/3/2019
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be
On Your Side.
Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com