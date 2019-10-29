KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM Weather

YourCentralValley.com
AJ Fox gives the Certified Most Accurate Forecast for Fresno and the Central San Joaquin Valley.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief Meteorologist
Smoke and haze lingers in the Central Valley.
Temperatures remain at or below normal until the weekend, then it gets a little warmer.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour this weekend.
