KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM Weather

BIG COOL DOWN ON THE WAY.
After a couple of days of extreme heat, the temperatures drop significantly through the weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM on 6/4/2020.
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief MeteorologistPosted: / Updated:
BIG COOL DOWN ON THE WAY.
After a couple of days of extreme heat, the temperatures drop significantly through the weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM on 6/4/2020.