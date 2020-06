A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.

Heat advisory until 7:00 PM Thursday.

Fresno may tie more than one record Thursday. The warmest morning low for June 4th is 73°. I am forecasting 72°. The record high temperature for June 4th is 105°. I am forecasting 105°.

After Thursday’s heat, temperatures will fall like a brick through Sunday.

