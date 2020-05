A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for the Central Valley Tuesday through Thursday. The heat will be dangerous at times and threaten records each day.

Friday will still be triple digits but no threat to the record.

Relief is coming this weekend with some clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This forecast originally aired on KSEE 24 News at 5:00 PM on 5/25/2020.