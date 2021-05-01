Gusty winds return Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) -- Trail's End Mobile Home Park near Sierra and Blackstone should be shut down, according to documents from the state. On Thursday night, the Fresno Fire Department reported that after a fire that broke in the park, one person died and another was injured.

Sharee Garrison has lived less than a block from Trail’s End for about 14 years. She says her husband took drone footage that can be viewed above about a year ago to highlight the living conditions, and complain to the city about safety.