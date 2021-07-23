Friday Morning Forecast

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) - As the new school year quickly approaches, local health experts say masking is still important given that many students are unvaccinated and that the delta variant is quickly spreading.

“I think that masking is important for those at-risk people in our community, and that includes children. No child less than 12 is approved to get the vaccine yet," said Dr. Karen Dahl, a pediatric infectious disease consultant at Valley Children's Hospital.