Fire Weather Watch issued for this weekend

Parts of the Sierra Nevada will be under a Fire Weather Watch Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

This will stretch from Shaver Lake in Fresno County to Grant Grove, Lodgepole, nearly to Three Rivers in Tulare County and to Lake Isabella down to Tehachapi in Kern County.

Humidity is low, fuels are dry and breezy and gusty winds are expected to contribute to erratic fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Fires already burning have the potential to spread quickly and grow in intensity.

This watch may be upgraded to a Fire Weather Warning if conditions necessitate.