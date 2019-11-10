Fewer fires in California this weekend

Temperatures ran warm this week, but winds have stayed light to moderate allowing firefighters to make significant progress on fires up and down California.

The Kincade fire is now completely contained.

At last report, the Hillside Fire is nearly contained. No evacuations are in effect. Highways 18 and 138 are open in both directions.

The Taboose Fire remains inactive. It is now 85% contained.

The fire remains 10,296 acres and at 85% containment. The western flank is in steep and inaccessible terrain in the John Muir Wilderness. Here the fire will be confined by either rain or snow or its spread will be stopped by rock barriers.

Visitors and residents may see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6570/

In northern California, the Ranch Fire started Sunday afternoon. It is now 70% contained.

Existing containment lines are holding while firefighters continue mop-up and patrol.