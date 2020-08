Fresno reached a high of 112 degrees Sunday afternoon. It’s a new record.

The previous record of 110 was set exactly 100 years ago in 1920.

An excessive heat warning continues for the Valley through Wednesday. Highs will be near 110 the next few days and overnight lows will often remain above 80-degrees. This offers little relief from this oppressive heat, making it more dangerous.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day to come.