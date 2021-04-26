Coast Forecast

A late-season storm system is pushing our way. This may be our last before a hot summer. Temperatures look to really jump up after this passes next week.This storm system will bring periods of rain to the Valley Sunday and Monday, with snow in the Sierra beginning first very early Sunday morning.

Mountains:Snow will start in the early morning hours spreading over mountain areas from the north to south. Snow levels will drop as low as 5,000 feet. A winter storm warning for areas of the north-central Sierra Nevada (Yosemite down to Hume Lake) goes into effect at 2AM Sunday, lasting until 11AM Monday. Snow will mainly total 6" to 1 foot with a few very high elevations getting up to 1.5 feet. Expect 3 to 6 inches snow in elevations between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. Shaver Lake will get about 2 to 3" of snow. Lodgepole in Sequoia National Park will get about 4 to 6" of snow.As usual, plan on travel delays because of snow-covered roads and low visibility. Mountain travelers will likely need chains.A winter weather advisory for areas of the south-central Sierra Nevada (Hume Lake down to Kern County) goes into effect at 5AM Sunday, lasting until 11AM Monday. Here snow will total 3 to 6" above 6,000 feet and up to 3" between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. It will also be quite windy to the south.