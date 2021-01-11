Coast Forecast

Expect dense fog in at least some parts of the Valley nearly every night this week.

Expect fog to be most dense along the center and lowest area of the Valley tonight -- think of a thick ribbon up and down the Highway 99 corridor stretching east/west from Woodlake to Lemoore. Areas north of Fresno along Highway 99 will also be affected. Here, visibility will easily drop to a couple hundred feet. But all major highways will be impacted in the Valley as overall visibility will drop below 1,000 feet.