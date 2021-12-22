California Coast Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former Immanuel High and Fresno City College pitcher Jason "JJ" Sanchez died Monday morning, when the car he was driving veered off Highway 99 and hit a tree in Bakersfield.

"He was driving and veered off the road on the morning of the 20th (of December) on his way to work from our house," wrote Sanchez's sister Aiyanna in a message to yourcentralvalley.com on Tuesday night. "We aren’t sure exactly why yet, but he hit a tree. His truck was totaled and he died on impact. My other brother (Ernesto) suffered major injuries and just got out of surgery. He (Ernesto) said he woke up and tried to wake my brother, but he had already passed and wouldn’t wake up."