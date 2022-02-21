California Coast Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Rain is in the forecast again after unseasonably warm temperatures saturated the Valley over the last week.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday will see a cooler high near 59 degrees with winds reaching 5 to 10 miles per hour. After 5:00 p.m., the Valley can expect a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, the evening is expected to be partly cloudy with lows around 40 degrees.