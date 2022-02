FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - The late Robin Greiner and 85-year-old Carole Ormaca-Butler are proof the Central Valley can produce Olympic-level figure skaters, as the Fresno duo made it all the way to the Winter Olympics nearly seven decades ago.

Sadly, Greiner passed away in November at the age of 89, but four years ago, Sports Central's Scott Bemis caught up with the pair in Fresno, and took a trip down memory lane.