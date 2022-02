FRESNO, California. (KSEE) - The family of the man who died in a Fresno Mobile Home Park fire last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park's owner, the City of Fresno, the Fresno County, and the state.

KSEE24 News was there the night 56-year-old Ronald Richardson lost his life at Trails End Mobile Home Park in north Fresno. That night our station uncovered the suspended operating permit that was issued months prior.