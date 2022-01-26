California Coast Forecast

Skip to content
YourCentralValley.com
Fresno, CA
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
California
National
Digital Exclusive
BorderReport.com
CBS47 On Your Side
Coronavirus
Eyewitness News Investigates
Eyewitness News This Morning
Inside California Politics
KSEE Sunrise
Mystery Wire
Sunday Morning Matters
Top Stories
Man arrested in Fresno for fighting with deputies, causing four-car crash, deputies say
Top Stories
Mother accused of killing her 3 children in Le Grand makes first court appearance
Deputies searching for 69-year-old man missing in Merced County, officials say
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted for Christmas day robbery in Tulare County, deputies say
Video
Man pinned into vehicle after hitting guard rail on Hwy 41
Weather
CBS47 Weather
KSEE24 Weather
Ski Report
Valley Cams
Noticias
Sports
Local Sports
Bulldog Insider
CBS47 Sidelines
China 2022
Indy 500
NCAA Basketball
Top Stories
Bemis’ Best Video: Redwood at Mt. Whitney Highlights
Video
Top Stories
Holland’s big night, Robinson’s toughness, lead Bulldogs over Lobos
Top Stories
McMaryion hoping to help high school athletes with new service
Video
Fresno State women fall 78-67 to Colorado State
Video
Andrew Marden previews his upcoming Olympic experience
Video
Bulldog Insider Conversation: Warszawski talks Tedford, new coaching staff
Video
Community
Buddy Check 24
Central Valley Local
Central Valley Today
Clear the Shelters
Events Calendar
Eye On Ag
Gas Tracker
Girl Power
Home for the Holidays
Honoring Black History
KSEE24 Heroes Matter
MedWatch Today
On The Map
On The Trail: VR/360°
Pros Who Know
Real Estate
REAL ESTATE REPORT
Remarkable Women
Education
Cybersafe Parent Program
Education Matters
Educator of the Week
NASA Space and Science
Pass or Fail
Your Character Matters
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Kids Programming
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Nexstar Digital Fresno
TV Schedule
PR Newswire Press Releases
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
California Coast Forecast
KSEE Weather
by:
Reuben Contreras
Posted:
Jan 26, 2022 / 07:29 AM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 26, 2022 / 07:29 AM PST
February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game
Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am