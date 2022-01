FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The search for three suspects wanted in an armed robbery at the Circle C Market in Centerville is now underway by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 13, deputies say a woman, armed with a gun, and a man walked into the store. The man ordered the clerk to get down and struck her on the head. Another man then walked in and acted as a lookout as cash was taken from the register.