KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Corcoran state prison correctional officer from Kingsburg has been arrested suspected of having sex with a minor multiple times, police say.

According to police, Javier Gomez, 40, was booked into the Fresno County jail on Jan. 6. Gomez faces charges of sexual penetration with a person under 16 years of age, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16 years of age, and being in possession of an unregistered assault weapon.