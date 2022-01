TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an orchard on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 108 and Road 184 in Terra Bella after someone called 911 to report that field workers had found a body in an orchard.