California Coast Forecast

Skip to content
YourCentralValley.com
Fresno, CA
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
California
National
Digital Exclusive
BorderReport.com
CBS47 On Your Side
Coronavirus
Eyewitness News Investigates
Eyewitness News This Morning
Inside California Politics
Ken Malloy’s Retirement
KSEE Sunrise
Mystery Wire
Sunday Morning Matters
Top Stories
Fire crews battle fire at vacant market in Caruthers
Top Stories
Back-to-back shootings leave 1 man dead, another injured during violent night in Fresno
Video
Reedley puts up town Christmas Tree
Man hospitalized following shooting in Fresno, police say
KSEE24 News at 6:30 PM Weather
Video
Weather
CBS47 Weather
KSEE24 Weather
Ski Report
Valley Cams
Noticias
Sports
Local Sports
Bulldog Insider
CBS47 Sidelines
China 2022
Indy 500
NCAA Basketball
Top Stories
DeBoer excited about resources, tradition at Washington; thanks Tedford at introduction
Top Stories
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener enters transfer portal
Top Stories
With DeBoer’s departure, Lee Marks is Fresno State’s interim head coach
Video
McMaryion on DeBoer leaving, Tedford possibly returning
Video
Fresno State in the market for a new head football coach as Kalen DeBoer leaves for the University of Washington
This Day in Bulldog History: November 28th
Video
Community
Buddy Check 24
Central Valley Local
Central Valley Today
Clear the Shelters
Events Calendar
Eye On Ag
Gas Tracker
Girl Power
Home for the Holidays
Hunger Action Month
KSEE24 Heroes Matter
MedWatch Today
On The Map
On The Trail: VR/360°
Pros Who Know
Real Estate
REAL ESTATE REPORT
Remarkable Women
Education
Cybersafe Parent Program
Education Matters
Educator of the Week
NASA Space and Science
Pass or Fail
Your Character Matters
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Kids Programming
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Nexstar Digital Fresno
TV Schedule
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
California Coast Forecast
KSEE Weather
by:
Reuben Contreras
Posted:
Dec 1, 2021 / 07:29 AM PST
/
Updated:
Dec 1, 2021 / 07:29 AM PST
Don't Miss
Can you walk Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane in 2021?
Video